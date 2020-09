Voter Registration Day

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:33s - Published 4 minutes ago

THE STATE ELECTIONSCOMMISSION --AROUND 75 PERCENTOF ELIGIBLE VOTERSIN BROWN COUNTYARE ACTUALLYREGISTERED.N-B-C 26'S JENNABREE JOINS US FROMGREEN BAY.

JENNA,WHAT'S TODAY ALLABOUT?JON, THE MESSAGEFROM TODAY IS THATIT IS JUST SO EASY TOREGISTER TO VOTE --WHETHER YOU DO ITONLINE OR IN-PERSON.AND YOU WON'T HAVEYOUR VOICE HEARDUNLESS YOU DO IT."I think it's very importantthat people have theirvoice and even if you don'tthink it matters it doesmatter."LOIS GIESREQUESTED ANABSENTEE BALLOTTODAY -- AT HERLOCAL GYM."I worked out earlier so it'sconvenient.

It was veryeasy."THE COALITION OFVOTINGORGANIZATIONS INBROWN COUNTY -- OR'COVO' -- HELPEDREGISTER PEOPLE ATTHE EAST SIDE Y-M-C-A THIS MORNING.COVO LEADERCHARLOTTE GOSKASAYS IT'S BEEN ACHALLENGE GETTINGPEOPLE TO REGISTERTHIS YEAR."It's been difficult forgroups like ours to get outin public like we normallydo because of Covid."...BUT THAT'S WHYREGISTERING ONLINEIS SO KEY."During online voterregistration it's supereasy.

So take advantageof that and do it today.""Not sure if you're evenregistered to vote or not?You can check online.Just go to my vote dotW-I dot gov, click registerto vote, then search yourname and birthdate.

Ifyou see you're notregistered, you just needyour driver's license onhand and you can do itby clicking register tovote.""We're trying to reach outto people and tell peoplethat the technology isthere to do it yourself."GOSKA SAYS A LOT OFPEOPLE REGISTER TOVOTE ON ELECTIONDAY --BUT THAT'S NOT AGOOD IDEA --ESPECIALLY THISYEAR."It's important to do itbefore election daybecause we're expectinglong lines."YOU CAN REGISTER INPERSON EVERYSATURDAY ANDSUNDAY UNTILELECTION DAY -- IN-PERSON.JUST GO DOWN TOTHE VOTING MURALACROSS FROM THECENTRAL LIBRARY.COVO WILL BE THEREFROM NOON UNTILFOUR.ALL YOU NEED TOBRING IS YOURLICENSE."This is a battlegroundstate and the vote here isgoing to be close andevery vote counts.

I ACTUALLY HAVEN'TREGISTERED TOVOTE.AND I JUST MOVEDHERE -- SO I DON'THAVE A WISCONSIN I-DYET...IF YOU'RE LIKE ME -- INORDER TO REGISTERYOU JUST NEED SOMEPROOF OFRESIDENCE --LIKE A BILL, BANKSTATEMENT ORPAYCHECK.THEN YOU CAN FILLOUT A VOTERREGISTRATION FORMONLINE AND BRING ITTO YOUR TOWNCLERK.LIVE IN GREEN BAY, I'MJENNA BREE, N-B-C 26.