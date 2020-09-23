Deion Sanders recruiting Mississippi hard

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

With a guy like Walter Payton hailing from Jackson State University, anything is possible on the recruitment trail for first year Head Coach Deion Sanders.

- - "i'm not recruiting against mik leach - and lane kiffin.

Read into that- this state is filled with - talent, unbelievable talent.- but you've got to keep it here.- we've got to keep it in-state.- that's the problem.

A lot of- these kids that are really- talented - you've got to- understand, they may not have - 3/4/5-star by their name, but - with the right coaching staff - and the right - development, they can be all of- that and then some.

We've just- - - - got to keep the talent right- here in mississippi, and that's- what i aim to do."

- - - coach prime's coaching staff- won't be officially - announced until october...-