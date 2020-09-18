Deion Sanders introduced as Jackson State football coach

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the new head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

Landed at jackson state university in mississippi i believe the coaching staff we assembled, that has a cumulative 84 years playing and coaching experience together combined, can teach, preach, educate, inform and lead these kids to excellence.

I'm foolish enough to believe.

Do you believe?"

Football coach ) for weeks, there's been speculation whether or not deion would be tapped as the head football coach, but primetime said yes.

The school hosted an event today to introduced deion sanders as their new head football coach.

The historically black college is not currently playing the 2020 season due to the pandemic but they are scheduled to return this spring.

This will be sanders' first job as a college coach.

