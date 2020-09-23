President Donald Trump Rallies In Pittsburgh Area
President Donald Trump held a rally at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
basket dweller Beverly Hills Rallies For President Donald Trump https://t.co/LO7tnxZhkR via @YouTube 49 minutes ago
Sharon Anderson Sassoon RT @SassoonSharon: Why are football coaches been fined for not wearing mask ? While President Donald Trump & his followers continues to ho… 1 hour ago
BIDEN/HARRIS During a pandemic Donald Trump has been having full capacity rallies with his moron cult like followers he's an int… https://t.co/zkeqkR5obd 2 hours ago
Not Donald @ddale8 Our president, the Russian dupe/puppet/cheerleader, is accusing a Democrat of being a communist???
Yeah, I… https://t.co/4rcng4XOOB 3 hours ago
Millennial_Conservative™ @AprilDRyan @JoeBiden Ohh no @JoeBiden is racking up endorsements now... 🤣🤣🤣
Joe you have the endorsement of Cindy… https://t.co/9VImYcoyBf 3 hours ago
Johnny Dollar @HulseWagner3 @eclecticbrotha Clearly you don't read the incoherent ranting that Trump does during his Nazi Rallies… https://t.co/YIsvmuC2Xx 4 hours ago
Mudblood44 Beverly Hills Rallies For President Donald Trump https://t.co/hGrV8oDdXQ via @YouTube Great Rally in Cal. Bev. Hill… https://t.co/lqC4E5fHFV 4 hours ago
What Now @StieglitzThe @RawStory trump is a DeadBeat
Always has been.
https://t.co/JFAzVPNBLz 4 hours ago
Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. electionDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according..
When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS PickOn Monday, President Donald Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday.
The President has been fielding advice and floating potential nominees to a wide orbit of advisers.
The..
Electoral College Makes Pennsylvania A Key Battleground StateBoth president Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have been crisscrossing Pennsylvania non-stop, and it’s not likely to let up. This state’s electoral votes are key to who wins the..