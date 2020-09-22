Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election.

Gloria Tso reports


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cindy McCain Cindy McCain American philanthropist

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

 "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man," McCain tweeted...
CBS News
Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday. McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

 Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP's 2008 nominee.Trump has had a..
New Zealand Herald

Citing family friendship and character, Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

 "It had nothing to do with John McCain at all," Cindy McCain said of her decision to endorse Joe Biden. This was about her.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President..
USATODAY.com

A bubble of self-delusion in Washington

 (CNN)"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," Donald Trump told supporters in 2018. On Monday, as the terrible..
WorldNews
Young, undocumented, and getting out the vote [Video]

Young, undocumented, and getting out the vote

Twenty-four year-old Maria Jose Rodriguez's immigration status means she can't vote in November's election, but that hasn't stopped her from mobilizing and advocating in her community. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published
Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars' [Video]

Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'

U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the death of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday continued to reshape the presidential contest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of Troops

 The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

India, US share strong interest in rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Biden

 Asserting that India and the US share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region where no country including China threatens, Democratic vice..
IndiaTimes

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump slammed for bizarre comment mocking Biden’s mask-wearing: ‘I can’t with this idiot’

 At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President...
WorldNews

Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Mr. Trump said Republicans have great "unity," except for a couple of Republican senators..
CBS News
Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election [Video]

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown [Video]

U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for farmers and nutritional assistance to children. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will do

 This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
WorldNews

US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nominee

 US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

 Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of Troops

The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that...
NYTimes.com - Published

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Cindy McCain, wife of late GOP senator, is endorsing Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of late...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Electoral College Makes Pennsylvania A Key Battleground State [Video]

Electoral College Makes Pennsylvania A Key Battleground State

Both president Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have been crisscrossing Pennsylvania non-stop, and it’s not likely to let up. This state’s electoral votes are key to who wins the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:17Published
US election polls: Biden stretches lead over Trump to eight points [Video]

US election polls: Biden stretches lead over Trump to eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Biden makes case to Wisconsin blue-collar voters [Video]

Biden makes case to Wisconsin blue-collar voters

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. Gavino Garay..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:49Published