Cindy McCain To Endorse Joe Biden

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen.

John McCain of Arizona, is set to formally endorse Joe Biden for president, he announced during a fundraiser Tuesday.

McCain's support could make waves in the battleground state of Arizona ahead of the heated 2020 election.

"Maybe I shouldn't say it, but I'm about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain's wife, who is first time ever is endorsing me because of what he [Trump] talks about with my son and John's who are heroes — who served their country, you know — he said they're losers, they're suckers," Biden said during the fundraiser.


