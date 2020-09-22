|
|
|
Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleepy Joe'
Video Credit: Geo Beats
- Duration: 00:41s - Published
Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleep Joe'
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump...
New Zealand Herald - Published
Also reported by •NYTimes.com
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of late...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Business Insider
|
'My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost'
Daily Caller - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|