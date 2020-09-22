Global  
 

Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleepy Joe'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleepy Joe'
Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleep Joe'

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Cindy McCain, wife of late GOP senator, is endorsing Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of late...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Endorsement, Cites Alleged Trump Comments About Veterans

'My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost'
Daily Caller - Published


Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleep Joe' [Video]

Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleep Joe'

Trump on Cindy McCain endorsing Biden: She 'can have sleep Joe'

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 00:40Published
Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow, endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow, endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, has endorsed Joe Biden.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:28Published
Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published