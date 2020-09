CDC releases Halloween guidelines

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:47s - Published 6 minutes ago

TONIGHT ONCELEBRATING HALLOWEEN, IN THEMIDST OF THIS PANDEMIC...SAYING NO TRICK-OR- TREATINGSTAY AWAYFROM INDOOR PARTIES AND HAUNTEDHOUSES.WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

16 WAPT'STROYJOHNSON THE STORY THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLANDPREVENTION IS ENCOURAGING PEOPLETO STAY AWAY FROM MOST OF THEFUNACTIVITIES CONNECTED TOHALLOWEEN...THEY RECOMMEND...GRAPHIC:CDC GUIDELINES ON HALLOWEENCELEBRATIONS-NO TRICK-OR-TREATING.-NO COSTUME MASKS.-NO INDOOR COSTUME PARTIES ORHAUNTEDHOUSES.THOSE ARE DEEMED HIGH-RISKACTIVITIES...AS YOU CAN PROBABLY GUESS-- THEHEALTHAGENCY POINTS TO THE PANDEMIC ASTHE REASON WHY..DR. MICHAEL BOOKHARDT OF MERRITTHEALTH IS GLAD THIS GUIDANCE ISOUT, BUT SURPRISED THAT ITNEEDED TO BERELEASED...YOU WOULD THINK THAT A LOT OFPEOPLE WOULD BE SO AH, CONCERNEDAND EVEN SCARED ABOUT UH, GOINGOUT AND ABOUT AND BEING AROUNDOTHERS THAT COULDPOTENTIALLY BE INFECTED, THATTHEY WOULDN'T BASICALLY WANNAHAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITHHALLOWEENBOOKHARDT SAYS WE ARE SEEINGDATA THATSHOWS A LOWER NUMBER OF NEWCASESIN SOME AREAS, BUT 3 INDICATORSSHOW THEFIGHT IS FAR FROM OVER...WE'VE GOT THAT WHICH IS TRULY ASERIOUS VIRUS, THIS PANDEMIC.WE'VE GOT PEOPLE WITHPREEXISTINGCONDITIONS, AND THEN WE'REMOVING INTO THIS FALL SEASON,THISFLU SEASON, WHERE THE WEATHERCHANGES.

ANDSO...I JUST THINK THE THREE OFTHOSE THINGS TOGETHER JUSTPOSES FOR EXTREME CONCERNTHE CDC SUGGESTS LOW RISKACTIVITIES... LIKECARVING PUMPKINS AND DECORATINGYOUR HOME.THE C-D-C ALSO SAYS YOU COULDHAVEOUTDOOR SCAVENGER HUNTS...ANDVIRTUALCOSTUME CONTESTS...DR. BOOKHARDT UNDERSTANDS THATITWILL BE A DIFFERENT HALLOWEEN,BUT COVID-19 WON'T TAKE A BREAK JUSTBECAUSE IT'SHALLOWEEN...YOU KNOW AM I GONNA DO THESETHINGS FOR INSTANTGRATIFICATION, AND RISK IT ALL.AND RISK MY CHILD'S UH,SAFETY...RISK YOU KNOW, MYFAMILYMEMBER'S HEALTH, OR ARE WE JUSTGONNA GO AHEAD AND FOLLOWTHOSE GUIDELINES...LET'S JUSTTOUGH IT OUT OUR OWN TROY JOHNSON JOINS US INSTUDIO TONIGHT...IN THE CDC GUIDANCE FORHALLOWEEN, THEY SAY DO NOT WEARA COSTUME MASK THISYEAR...WHY ARE THEY CONCERNED ABOUTTHAT?THAT'S RIGHT...THEY ARE CONCERNED THAT PEOPLEMAY WEAR COSTUME MASKS OVER APROTECTIVE CLOTHMASK...THE CONCERN IS THAT COULD BEDANGEROUS IFTHE COSTUME MASK MAKES IT HARDTOBREATHE.INSTEAD, THE CDC SUGGESTSCONSIDERINGA HALLOWEEN-THEMED CLOTH MASK...MEGAN... THE MISSISSIPPI AG MUSEUM ISPREPARING FOR THEIR ANNUALPUMPKIN ADVENTURE --BUT THINGS MAY LOOK DIFFERENTTHIS