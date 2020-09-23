Trinidad and Tobago hit with massive flash flooding

Flooding stranded hundreds of motorists, affecting three homes in the Cocorite area.

An isolated thunderstorm triggered street and flash flooding across northwestern Trinidad on Tuesday September, 22.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said: "As a result of the recent torrential rainfall, we are kindly advising members of the public to exercise caution when traversing areas such as St James, Carenage, Cocorite, Mucurapo and communities in Western Trinidad.

"The waters are receding quickly however we are kindly asking citizens to be cautious and use alternative routes if possible.

"Our Disaster Management Units have received reports of street and flash flooding and remain on standby to assist if necessary.

"No reports of impact to homes have been reported at this time."