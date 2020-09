Bars celebrate big win after reopening during Raiders home opener

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t the only winners Monday night, as bars who just had the chance to reopen are celebrating a big win of their own.

13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...AUSTIN CARTER - IS LIVE OUTSIDEALLEGIANT STADIUM - WITH HOWBAR OWNERS - ARE CELEBRATING ASWELL!WELL IF YOU WEREN'T HERECHEERING OUTSIDE DURING THEGAME - YOU WERE PROBABLYWATCHING THE GAME AT HOME - ORAT A BAR!

IT'S BEEN A MINUTESINCE BARS HAVE BEEN OPEN - ANDTHEY GOT A CHANCE TO REOPENRIGHT IN TIME FOR A HUGE NIGHT.

IT'S BEEN A MINUTESINCE BARS HAVE BEEN OPEN - ANDTHEY GOT A CHANCE TO REOPENRIGHT IN TIME FOR A HUGE NIGHT.(SOT)) ANTHONY BRANDO, BAROWNER "IT WAS PERFECT TIMINGFOR ALL OF US" LAS VEGAS BARS- CELEBRATING A BIG NIGHT ANDA BIG WIN AFTER OUR RAIDERSFIRST HOME GAME!

((SOT))ANTHONY BRANDO, BAR OWNER "THEEXCITEMENT FROM THE COMMUNITYFOR THE RAIDERS, EVERYONEWANTED TO SEE THEM PLAY"ANTHONY BRANDO - OWNER OFBRANDO'S SPORTS GRILL IN THESOUTH VALLEY - SAYS IT WAS ALONG AWAITED NIGHT OF NORMALCYAMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.BARS WERE ABLE TO REOPEN HOURSBEFORE THE GAME - AT 11:59SUNDAY NIGHT!

((SOT)) ANTHONYBRANDO, BAR OWNER "IT WAS SOMAGICAL AND EVERYONE WAS INTOIT" BARS EXPECTED TO BE FULL TOWATCH MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -BUT ONLY UP TO 50 PERCENTCAPACITY - AS MANDATED BY STATEGUIDELINES.BUT AT ANY CAPACITY - IT STILLMEANT PEOPLE - IN THE DOOR!((SOT)) ANTHONY BRANDO, BARAND GET THAT REVENUE FLOWINGIN" IT WAS A SIMILAR STORY FORCHRIS SCARPULLA - OWNER OF THEGREAT AMERICAN PUB IN THESOUTHWEST.((SOT)) CHRIS SCARPULLA, BAROWNER "WE WAITED FOR THIS FORSO LONG AND WE COULDN'T WAITTO GET TO THIS POINT" BARS MUSTALSO FOLLOW OTHER SAFETYPROTOCOLS FOR GUESTS...INCLUDING SOCIAL DISTANCING...AND FACE COVERINGS FOR GUESTSWHEN NOT DRINKING AND EATING.