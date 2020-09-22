Empty shelves in London supermarket as UK tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Several empty shelves were spotted at a Tesco supermarket in Stratford, east London on Tuesday (September 22), after Boris Johnson announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
The prime minister warned that the new restrictions could be in place for another six months.