Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines

Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines

Commuters in London have given their reactions to new government guidelines which encourage workers to stay away from their offices.

The new strategy for England will see office staff once again being told to work from home where they can.

Report by Blairm.

