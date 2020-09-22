Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines

Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given to adjust amounted to"pandemonium" and "disorder".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published