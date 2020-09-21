Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:06s - Published Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology Ellen DeGeneres' apology to her current and former talk show employees has fallen flat as jaded staffers accuse her of using their issues to pump up ratings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer Ellen DeGeneres begins new season taking responsibility for toxic workplace allegations Ellen DeGeneres began the new season of her talk show by addressing allegations of a toxic work environment. In front of a virtual audience, she apologized to..

CBS News 21 hours ago Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time



DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970



Tweets about this