Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology

Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology

Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology

Ellen DeGeneres' apology to her current and former talk show employees has fallen flat as jaded staffers accuse her of using their issues to pump up ratings.


Ellen DeGeneres begins new season taking responsibility for toxic workplace allegations

 Ellen DeGeneres began the new season of her talk show by addressing allegations of a toxic work environment. In front of a virtual audience, she apologized to..
Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time

Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time

DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday.

Ellen DeGeneres' Staff Not Impressed by Her Apology in Season Premiere

A current employee of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' describes the host's monologue on the first episode...
Ellen DeGeneres' Season 18 Premiere Amid Controversy - The Ratings Are In!

Ellen DeGeneres returned to her studio for The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid much controversy and...
Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue

Ellen Degeneres "didn't hold back" when she addressed the "toxic" work environment allegations surrounding her talk show during the season 18 premiere on Monday (21.09.20).

Ellen Addresses Misconduct On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment Allegations

After a long summer in quarantine, Ellen DeGeneres has finally returned to TV. During her season 18 opening monologue, the comedian addressed the toxic workplace allegations made by former staff..

