Hundreds Of Whales Die In Australia’s Worst Mass Stranding
Rescuers say that nearly 400 pilot whales have died in Australia’s biggest stranding on record.
The reason for the stranding remains unknown.
Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island stateMore pilot whales were found stranded on an Australian coast on Wednesday,raising the total to almost 500 in the largest mass stranding ever recorded inthe island state of Tasmania.
90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of AustraliaAt least 90 pilot whales have died after getting stranded in shallow waters off the west coast of Tasmania, Australia.
