Rajya Sabha passes Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 on September 23.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill on September 21.

Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said that the bill is a law to ensure national and internal security.

Rai said, "The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is a law for the national and internal security.

Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds don't dominate the political and social discourse of India." MoS MHA further said, "Experience says that many organizations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that.

The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity wasn't established completely.

So Aadhaar card has been brought in to establish their identity."