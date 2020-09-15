Global  
 

Rajya Sabha passes Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 on September 23.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill on September 21.

Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said that the bill is a law to ensure national and internal security.

Rai said, "The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is a law for the national and internal security.

Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds don't dominate the political and social discourse of India." MoS MHA further said, "Experience says that many organizations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that.

The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity wasn't established completely.

So Aadhaar card has been brought in to establish their identity."


Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Parliament passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, these 5 languages are now 'official' in J&K

 The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine: Here are bills passed on last day of monsoon session

 Here are the bills passed by the Upper House of the parliament before it was adjourned sine die on Wednesday,
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, 8 days ahead of scheduled

 Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among..
Nityanand Rai Nityanand Rai Indian politician

70 NDMC workers felicitated as part of 'Seva Saptah' ahead of PM's birthday [Video]

70 NDMC workers felicitated as part of 'Seva Saptah' ahead of PM's birthday

'Seva Saptah' is being celebrated by the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. As part of the celebration, 70 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers were felicitated on September 16 for their contribution in the society. Ministers of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai felicitated the NDMC workers. 'Seva Saptah' is being observed from Sep 14- Sep 20 as the Prime Minister will turn 70 on Sep 17.

Panic triggered by fake news led to migrants’ exodus: Govt

 The exodus of a large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of the Covid-19 lockdown and their worry over..
IndiaTimes

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Rajya Sabha to take up FCRA Bill and Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill today

 Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up four bills for consideration including the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 and The Bilateral Netting..
IndiaTimes

1cr migrants, including those on foot, returned home: Govt

 More than one crore migrant workers returned to their home states during March-June, “including those who travelled on foot” during the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes

