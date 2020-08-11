Closing bell: Equity indices reverse early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 8%

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session.

At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost by 22 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,132.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty pharma losing by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel shed 8.2 per cent to close at Rs 165.50 per share while Bharti Airtel lost by 8.1 per cent and wound up the day at Rs 432.50.The other prominent losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC and Adani Ports.