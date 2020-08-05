Opening Bell: Equity indices edge higher, auto and banking stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 62 points or 0.16 per cent at 38,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 24 points or 0.21 per cent at 11,251. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT moving up by 1.7 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank dipped by 1.7 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services advanced by 2.7 per cent to Rs 2,492.25 per share, Wipro by 1.7 per cent and Infosys by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost by 22 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,132.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty pharma losing by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel shed 8.2 per cent to close at Rs 165.50 per share while Bharti Airtel lost by 8.1 per cent and wound up the day at Rs 432.50.The other prominent losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC and Adani Ports.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on September 22 while Asian markets opened weak after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 301 points or 0.79 per cent at 37,733 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 66 points or 0.59 per cent at 11,184. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty realty dipping by 4.6 per cent, PSU bank by 3.2 per cent, metal by 2.9 per cent and auto by 2.3 per cent. Among stocks, energy major GAIL was the top loser after sliding 4.9 per cent to Rs 83.85 per share. Adani Ports fell by 4.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 4 per cent. Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel too traded lower by over 3 per cent. However, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were in the green with thin margins. Meanwhile, Asian markets opened weak even after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. Investor sentiment took a hit with possible delays in expanded US stimulus. The undertone remained cautious as Europe sees some countries lockdown for the second time as COVID-19 cases jump which could hurt economic activity. Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered fell more than 2 per cent each as global banking stocks remained under intense pressure on reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 0.5 per cent while Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Sep 21 following Asian peers as investors awaited developments on the US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 55 points or 0.13 per cent at 38,791 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,496. Except for Nifty IT which jumped by 1.7 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty realty dipping by 0.9 per cent, auto by 0.8 per cent and FMCG by 0.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downswing during the afternoon session on Monday with across-the-board sell-off amid weak global cues. In Asian markets, the sell-off was triggered after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) reported on top-secret suspicious activity reports worth more than 2 trillion dollars.Between 2010 and 2017, several banks helped facilitate transactions red-flagged by the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for suspected money laundering, terrorism, drug dealing and financial fraud.That led to a meltdown on Indian bourses as well with banking stocks taking a hit. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 812 points or 2.09 per cent lower at 38,034 while the Nifty 50 moved lower by 283 points or 2.46 per cent at 11,222.
A massive fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat's Surat district in the wee hours of thursday. The fire has now been brought under control according to ONGC. The blaze, which was visible from a fair distance, was preceded by three consecutive blasts. Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant was secured immediately after the fire broke out. The Collector of Surat said that the cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed. ‘A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person. ‘Fire has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest,’ ONGC tweeted on the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.
A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat on September 24. District Collector, Dr. Dhaval Patel said, "Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Fire fighters are present at spot. No casualty has been reported so far." He further informed that the activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials.
Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533 while the Nifty 50 was up by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,364. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with thin margins. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 222.30 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India and Tata Motors by 1.3 per cent each. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel.
Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on August 05 amid positive global cues with metal and banking stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 408 points or 1.08 per cent at 38,096 while the Nifty 50 gained by 105 points or 0.95 per cent at 11,201. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal moving up by 2.2 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was the top gainer by adding 3.6 per cent at Rs 168.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 2 per cent to Rs 380.20.Private lenders Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank edged higher by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively while State Bank of India ticked up by 2.1 per cent.Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UltraTech Cement and Grasim.However, FMCG majors Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were in the negative terrain along with Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher for the fourth consecutive opening session on Tuesday due to supportive global cues and gains in Asian markets. The gains were driven by positive news flows surrounding the COVID treatment and vaccine besides statements from both China and the United States that top-level trade representatives held constructive talks over the future of phase one trade deal. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 118 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,917 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,496.Except for Nifty IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 0.9 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank climbed up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 544.15 per share while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank advanced by 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. State Bank of India too was up by 2.2 per cent. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv ticked up by 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively while Eicher Motors continued its upward march by gaining 2.6 per cent to Rs 2,233.80 per share.Tata Motors, Maruti and Mahindra - Mahindra too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Nestle India and JSW Steel.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Friday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 136 points or 0.35 per cent at 39,115 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 56 points or 0.48 per cent at 11,576. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.8 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped by 4.6 per cent to Rs 5,051.20 per share after the company said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. Cipla ticked up by 5.4 per cent and Sun Pharma by 3 per cent while Oberoi Realty advanced by 2.4 per cent. Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Wirpo traded with a positive bias. FMCG stocks fell with Hindustan Uniliver slipping by 1.4 per cent, Nestle India by 0.3 per cent and Britannia by 0.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty 50 gained by 171 points or 1.52 per cent at 11,449. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.46 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a record high to Rs 2,314.65 per share, up 7.1 per cent on BSE. At the closing bell, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 14.67 lakh crore (or close to 200 billion dollars).The development came a day after announcing that US technology investor Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 198.15 per share after the country's biggest lender said it raised Rs 4,000 crore via additional tier one (AT1) bonds. Bharat Petroleum Corporation advanced by 6 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation by 3.8 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.6 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.6 per cent and Tata Motors by 2.1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to safer assets. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 171 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,194 while the Nifty 50 was down by 39 points or 0.35 per cent at 11,278. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank slipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.8 per cent. But Nifty pharma gained by 1.9 per cent and metal ticked up by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, State Bank of India was the top loser after dropping by 4 per cent to Rs 195.70 per share. Axis Bank slipped by 2.7 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 2.9 per cent and Bajaj Finance by 1.9 per cent.AstraZeneca Pharma India's stock closed 3.2 per cent down to Rs 4,080 per unit after its parent company voluntarily paused a randomised clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on September 07 due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 45 points or 0.12 per cent at 38,312 while the Nifty 50 lost by 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,313. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG down by 0.8 per cent, pharma by 0.5 per cent and IT by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 492.90 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 2 per cent, ITC by 1.6 per cent and GAIL by 1.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen and Toubro and Bharti Airtel. However, Bharti Infratel gained by 4.2 per cent to Rs 223.95 per share. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India along with Tata Motors and Tata Steel traded with a positive bias.