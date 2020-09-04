Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students across Greece protest against 'unsafe' return to classrooms

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Students across Greece protest against 'unsafe' return to classrooms

Students across Greece protest against 'unsafe' return to classrooms

Students in Greece are protesting against their return to classrooms in the centre of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning (September 23).

Banners are shown that bore the slogans: "We have a voice under the mask - Education and health for every student," and, "the mask is not the only protection - Give money for education." Students are campaigning to limit the number of pupils in a classroom to 15 and for permanent cleaning staff to be hired.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent teachers and pupils back to classrooms on September 14 despite COVID-related resistance.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EricHamell

Eric Hamell Students occupy schools across Greece to protest unsafe return to classrooms https://t.co/1UmFhPjl21 4 days ago

SEP_Manchester

Socialist Equality Party (Manchester) RT @SEP_Britain: Students occupy schools across #Greece to protest unsafe return to classrooms necessary step forward for students, educat… 5 days ago

Viamund

Octaevius Altair Students occupy schools across Greece to protest unsafe return to classrooms https://t.co/DWGy4qTFgJ 6 days ago

GladstoneMarian

Marian Gladstone RT @SEP_Australia: High school students across #Greece have begun occupying schools to protest the unsafe return to classrooms. #COVID19 #S… 6 days ago

xaipe3

Lesley Woodward Students occupy schools across Greece to protest unsafe return to classrooms - World Socialist Web Site https://t.co/P0B0CU3yG1 6 days ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In Students occupy schools across GREECE to protest unsafe return to classrooms https://t.co/oU5hbntgxO #Greece #news 6 days ago

kzancakis

kamuran RT @harunWSWS: Students occupy schools across Greece to protest unsafe return to classrooms #Greece #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/LnIwn… 6 days ago

SEP_Australia

SEP (Australia) High school students across #Greece have begun occupying schools to protest the unsafe return to classrooms.… https://t.co/HMIzoaFeK8 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

UFT President Says Some NYC Students Will Have Remote Instructors In Classrooms [Video]

UFT President Says Some NYC Students Will Have Remote Instructors In Classrooms

New York City students are set to return to the classroom next week and expect to find a teacher there waiting for them, but CBS2 has learned that might not be the case for every student. CBS2..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published
School Nurses Prepare For Return To Classroom [Video]

School Nurses Prepare For Return To Classroom

WAAY 31 is hearing from nurses in the Huntsville City School system as they make last-minute preparations before high school students return to classrooms on Monday.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Teacher Union Concerned About Return To Classroom [Video]

Teacher Union Concerned About Return To Classroom

Some teachers in Huntsville city schools will soon have classrooms filled with students. The Alabama Education Association explained to Megan Reyna why it's concerned with parts of the plan.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished