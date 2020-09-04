Students across Greece protest against 'unsafe' return to classrooms

Students in Greece are protesting against their return to classrooms in the centre of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning (September 23).

Banners are shown that bore the slogans: "We have a voice under the mask - Education and health for every student," and, "the mask is not the only protection - Give money for education." Students are campaigning to limit the number of pupils in a classroom to 15 and for permanent cleaning staff to be hired.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent teachers and pupils back to classrooms on September 14 despite COVID-related resistance.