ISS moves to avoid collision with space trash | Oneindia News

The International Space Station had to be moved in order to avoid space junk that was headed its way.

Astronauts on the International Space Station carried out an "avoidance maneuver" on Tuesday by which Russian and US flight controlers changed the International Space Station's orbit so that the debris could pass at a safe distance.

