Wednesday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: FRBK, HOME
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Monday, Republic First Bancorp's Director, Harris Wildstein, made a $147,227 buy of FRBK, purchasing 73,737 shares at a cost of $2.00 each. Republic First Bancorp, is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Wildstein in the past twelve months. And at At Home Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Philip L. Francis who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $14.60 each, for a trade totaling $146,046. At Home Group is trading down about 3.3% on the day Wednesday.





