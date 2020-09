Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes

Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition.

This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises.

It's still got a 120hz screen, Snapdragon 865, triple camera array, 4500mAh battery, and includes 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot.