How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg , a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights.

With President Donald Trump set to nominate a Supreme Court Justice after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the president could solidify a six-person conservative majority on the court.

And one that could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights.

Roe v.

Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide - has for decades been a target for conservative activists who want it overturned.

Barring that, there are other options the court has in eroding abortion rights.

A wave of new state laws restricting abortion have been passed in Republican states like Ohio, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama.

And some that seek to ban abortion during the early stage of pregnancy are still being litigated in lower courts and could reach the justices relatively soon.

One appeal pending at the Supreme Court that the justices will decide whether to hear in the coming months is Mississippi’s bid to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

With President Trump poised to announce his pick soon, anti-abortion groups have a clear favorite.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative Roman Catholic who Trump appointed to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.

While she has not yet ruled directly on abortion as a judge, Barrett has twice signaled opposition to rulings that struck down abortion-related restrictions.