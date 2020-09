Daily Download: Teddi Mellencamp Leaves 'RHOBH' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Daily Download: Teddi Mellencamp Leaves 'RHOBH' Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that she will not be returning the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", making her the fourth housewife in a month to announce their departure. Plus, Melissa Benoist shares a "Supergirl" shocker. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this