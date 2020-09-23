Parsons positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Parson and first lady teresa parson are two of the latest missourians to test positive for covid-19.joining more than 114,000 residents across the state.

The photos you are seeing are from the governor's official flicker account events and ceremonial signings across the state this month.

The first lady says she decided to get tested after she woke up and had cold-like symptoms -- .her results came back positive using a rapid test and then followed by a a pcr test.the governor is now waiting for his pcr test results -- but he has already received a positive rapid test result.now the contact tracing begins -- the governor has postponed several events -- but all this week, both he and his wife have been busy traveling around the state for events and ceremonial bill signings.in kansas city, jasper county, hollister, springfield, cape girardeau and charleston.here's what the state health director says about how many contacts he's anticipating.

(dr. randall williams, mo.

Dhss: "our preliminary information shows this will be a relatively small number of people who meet this criteria of sustained contact but again the contact tracing started this afternoon and we will await the results of that and those people will be notified.") the parson's are currently isolating-- the governor at his mansion in jefferson city -- and mrs. parson at their home in bolivar.

Now their respective staffs are awaiting test results.

Reporting in studio, alan van zandt kq2 news.