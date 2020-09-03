Dead Movie
Dead Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Marbles, a hapless stoner, can see ghosts.
Tagg, a recently dead wannabe super-cop, needs to find a serial killer.
Can a critical ghost cop and a directionless stoner get over their prejudices and work together to save lives… and deaths?
Director Hayden J.
Weal Writers Thomas Sainsbury Actors Thomas Sainsbury, Hayden J.
Weal, Tomairangi I'haia, Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Michael Hurst, Cameron Rhodes, Jess Sayer, Kayne Peters Genre Comedy, Horror Run Time 1 hour 31 minutes