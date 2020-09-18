Allen County Sheriff will repay settlement money

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

The announcement comes a week after the Allen County Council voted to pay a $55,000 settlement involving the sheriff regarding an incident at the Three Rivers Festival in July 2019.

Allen county sheriff david gladieux says he will pay the county back 55 thousand dollars for settling a lawsuit.

Fox 55's jentill neal joins us now live downtown with reaction about the sheriff's announcement.

Jentill?hunter, the lawsuit was in response to an incident last year involving a teen volunteer at the three rivers festival.

The county agreed to pay last week and asked the sheriff to reimburse the money.

The sheriff was quiet about the request until now.

Calling his actions preventable and uneccessary..

Allen county sheriff david gladieux says he will reimburse the money paid to settle a lawsuit against him.> 00:00:38-00:00:50"i haven't spoke to the sheriff in some time, so i didn't know what position he was going to take.

I'm glad he did it.

I think it's the right thing to do and i think we shouldn't burden our taxpayers with it and i'm glad to see he stepped up to take care of it."

The county issued a letter to gladieux last week requesting he pay the county back.

Today the sheriff released his own letter, which says in part:"i understand and agree with the frustration and disappointment expressed by county council and willingly agree to reimburse the allen county general fund the full $55,000 settlement sum paid to settle the lawsuit arising from the incident"the lawsuit stems from an incident at the three rivers festival last year in which a teen volunteer says gladieux shoved him after he was told he was in a restricted area.

Fort wayne resident kalie alberson says while it's good he's willing to pay the money back, she's more concerned about the teen.> 22:13:59-22:14:25"it happened to him and he did the right thing.

He gets looked down upon.

The sheriff pretty much just gets a slap on the wrist and it's ok for him to do what he does, but not anybody else.

I'm happy that he pays back the money but i don't think that should be it.

I think there needs to be a little more to it."in the letter sheriff gladiuex apologizes to the teen and his family says he's taking full responsibility for taking responsibility for what happened.>22:12:22-22:12:32"i feel like since he was at fault, he should have paid the fee, but since he's willing to pay it back.

I think it's ok now, but i think he should have paid it and not us."

If you would like to read the letter in full, we do have it on our website at wfft dot com.

Reporting live in fort wayne, jentill neal