Will There Be As Many Mail-In Ballots Used As Some Experts Think?

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:26s
Will There Be As Many Mail-In Ballots Used As Some Experts Think?

Will There Be As Many Mail-In Ballots Used As Some Experts Think?

CBS4's Dave Warren reports a new Quinnipiac poll shows interest in mail-in voting is dropping to near the level it was in 2016.


COVID-19 opens a partisan gap on voting by mail

A new study documents a growing divide in the United States on preferences for absentee ballots....
Science Daily - Published


Staffing Issues, COVID-19 Cases At Postal Service Prompt Concern About Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Staffing Issues, COVID-19 Cases At Postal Service Prompt Concern About Mail-In Ballots

There are now 44 days until the November election, and on this day, when everyone is being urged to register to vote, we are learning there are big worries about mail-in ballots. CBS 2 Investigator..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:50
Battle Over Mail-In Ballots Plays Out In Pennsylvania [Video]

Battle Over Mail-In Ballots Plays Out In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is not only a key battleground state in the coming presidential election, it has also taken center stage in the controversy over mail-in voting; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:51
ABC15 speaks to the AZ Secretary of State about confidence in mail-in voting [Video]

ABC15 speaks to the AZ Secretary of State about confidence in mail-in voting

ABC15 speaks to the Arizona Secretary of State about confidence in mail-in voting.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:52