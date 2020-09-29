Hear From The Candidate: Chico City Council District 1 - Sean Morgan Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago Hear From The Candidate: Chico City Council District 1 - Sean Morgan The November election is coming up and your mail-in ballots will be arriving in the upcoming weeks. Here is Sean Morgan running for Chico City Council District 1. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hi I'm Sean Morgan I ran for city council years ago because Chico was millions of dollars in debt experience an out-of-control spending and getting its Police Department we managed to turn around. City finances back in order hired over 30 police officers and focused on her mission statement a safe place to raise a family and ideal location for business and a premier place to live it's been a turbulent time to say the least we've had a financial crisis a dam crisis The Cove in pandemic and too many fires are University students are gone or businesses are struggling and then the last year-and-a-half we seen an end to our focus on public safety and the removal of a mayor we've been over backwards for love nor intransigence handed out heroin needles and let our Parks become overrun safe we're faced with another financial crisis Rising crime and crumbling roads Chico's been my hometown for 46 years since I moved in The District 1 at age for I went to Chico State got married in downtown Chico and raise my family here my personal history is rooted in Chico and I won't walk away with my hometown is in crisis I know the last I want to place a heavy burden on your family through jobs and your business has now more than ever we need steady proven leadership and a council that focuses on safety family's business and optimistic future as your representative I will continue to fight for a better cleaner safe for Chico there will be no learning curve we've done this before and together we can do it again I thank you for all your support and assure you that I'm committed to Chico's future and the people that make it a special place to live





