Hear From The Candidate: Chico City Council District 3 - Steve Breedlove Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 days ago Hear From The Candidate: Chico City Council District 3 - Steve Breedlove Action News Now is bringing you complete election coverage. We are giving each local candidate a chance to reach out to voters and share their message. Here is Steve Breedlove, running for Chico City Council District 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I'm Steve Breedlove candidate for Chico city council District 3 I'm a father a veteran a gardener in a community organizer with degrees in history and political science and certificates in management in ecological design as a father of two young daughters I'm deeply concerned about their Futures a future characterized by economic stagnation ecological collapse socio-political disintegration debt disease famine and War one of my opponents desperately clinging to the present while the other idolizes the past I will fight like hell for a future a future with a lien people-centered budget that guarantees to cure an affordable housing for all that ends the epidemic of homelessness in a diction that creates safe communities are reinvesting in our local economy even ensure the habitable future for the next seven generations sign up to volunteer or donate at Breedlove for chico.com join us by voting Breedlove for Chico District 3 this November let's get to work creating a future we can thrive in



