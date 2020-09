KCPS sets Nov. 9 as 'target date' to begin in-person learning Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago KCPS sets Nov. 9 as 'target date' to begin in-person learning The Kansas City, Missouri, Public School District set tentative plans to begin returning students to the classroom. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FITZPATRICK ALSO TESTEDNEGATIVE TODAY.KCPS - ANNOUNCINGTONIGHT WHAT MANYPARENTS HAVE BEENWAITING TO HEAR...A TARGET DATE TO FSTUDENTS TO HEAD BACKTO THE CLASSROOM.AS THE NUMBER OF COVIDCASES TRENDS DOWN INJACKSON COUNTY -COMMUNITY SPREADREMAINS AT 12-POINT-FOUR PERCENT AND ITNEEDS TO BE BELOW 10-PERCENT TO STARTHEADING BACK.BUT AS CASES DECREASE- THE DISTRICT HAS ATARGET DATE OFNOVEMBER 9TH OREARLIER TO MOVE INTO AHYBRID MODEL.THE DISTRICT IS WORKINGON A TIMELINE -- ANDWHAT THE HYBRID MODELWOULD LOOK LIKE.SUPERINTENDENT MARKBEDELL HAS VISITEDSEVERAL SCHOOLSGETTING FEEDBACK FROMTEACHERS AND SAYSGETTING STUDENTS INFRONT OF EDUCATORS ISPARAMOUNT.THE DISTRICT IS ALSOWORKING ON A COVIDDASHBOARD TO SHARECASE INFORMATION W





