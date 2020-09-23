Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How does the NHS app work?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:46s - Published
How does the NHS app work?

How does the NHS app work?

Sky's technology correspondent Rowland Manthorpe explains what we can expect from the new NHS contact-tracing app.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NHS Covid-19 app: England and Wales get smartphone contact tracing for over-16s

Users are being urged to install the app to protect themselves and others against the resurgent...
BBC News - Published

Dr Hilary warns over the phones which can't have NHS Test and Trace app

Ben Shephard quizzed the medical professional on Good Morning Britain today as the app was rolled out
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Wales Online


NHS coronavirus contact tracing app g...

The app uses Bluetooth to log close contact with others to help with contact tracing and a new QR...
Express and Star - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Download NHS app to make country safer' [Video]

'Download NHS app to make country safer'

The Health Secretary says the British public will make the country "a safer place" if they download NHS contact tracing app.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 16:04Published
Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availability [Video]

Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availability

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responds to people who are reporting not beingable to download the NHS Test and Trace app due to phone softwarerequirements.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales [Video]

Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales

A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published