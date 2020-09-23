How does the NHS app work?
Sky's technology correspondent Rowland Manthorpe explains what we can expect from the new NHS contact-tracing app.
'Download NHS app to make country safer'The Health Secretary says the British public will make the country "a safer place" if they download NHS contact tracing app.
Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availabilityHealth Secretary Matt Hancock responds to people who are reporting not beingable to download the NHS Test and Trace app due to phone softwarerequirements.
Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and WalesA coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible..