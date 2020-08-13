Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds in talks to take over struggling Welsh Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds in talks to take over struggling Welsh Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds has been identified as one of the big name investors who want to pump cash into Welsh football team, Wrexham Association Football Club.


Hollywood star Reynolds in bid to takeover Welsh club Wrexham

 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds believed to be involved in a takeover bid of National League side, the club confirms.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham takeover talks [Video]

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham takeover talks

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to invest in Wrexham andrealise the “fantastic potential” of the National League club.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Wrexham takeover bid

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks over a shock takeover bid for National...
