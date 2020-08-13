Ryan Reynolds in talks to take over struggling Welsh Wrexham AFC

A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible killer”. The rollout follows months ofdelay and questions about its effectiveness in the face of mixed results fromother countries which have already deployed such apps.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Residents in Wrexham, north Wales, are shocked by a sudden lightning bolt on acloudy morning. The Met Office has forecast hot, stormy weather with yellowweather warnings for much of the UK in the coming days.
