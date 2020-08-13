Ryan Reynolds in talks to take over struggling Welsh Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds has been identified as one of the big name investors who want to pump cash into Welsh football team, Wrexham Association Football Club.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham takeover talks Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to invest in Wrexham andrealise the “fantastic potential” of the National League club.

