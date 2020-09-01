Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours.

Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme.

Report by Blairm.

