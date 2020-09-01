Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours.

Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions [Video]

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a new job support scheme would see the Government“directly support” the wages of people in viable jobs working at least a thirdof their normal hours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement [Video]

Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

The Guardian view on a just transition: make the red wall green

 As Britain confronts the unemployment crisis that will blight so many lives this winter, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has promised to be “creative” in..
WorldNews
Sunak: ‘Endlessly extending furlough’ isn’t the right thing [Video]

Sunak: ‘Endlessly extending furlough’ isn’t the right thing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he won’t pretend it will be possible for people to return to the job they had as statistics show that around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March. His comments come as the government’s furlough scheme ends next month he added that endlessly extending furlough, isn’t the right thing to do Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Bid for Wrexham AFC [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Bid for Wrexham AFC

Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Twitter, Facebook face Thailand legal battle [Video]

Twitter, Facebook face Thailand legal battle

Thailand is taking legal action against Twitter and Facebook after they failed to comply with orders to take down content. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Slain Kenosha protester's partner sues Facebook over militia posts

 Suit argues white supremacist groups "recruit, organize, and thrive, while Facebook continues to profit from their activities"
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

UK government launches new coronavirus job support scheme, extends support for hospitality industry

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme, relaxed repayment...
Proactive Investors - Published

The Guardian view on a just transition: make the red wall green

The Guardian view on a just transition: make the red wall green As Britain confronts the unemployment crisis that will blight so many lives this winter, the...
WorldNews - Published

Rishi Sunak says Government will subsidise wages for six months

Rishi Sunak says Government will subsidise wages for six months The Chancellor set out plans for a new Jobs Support Scheme as he warned economy faces huge hit due to...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation" [Video]

Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said rumours about possible tax hikes is "pure speculation" that he would not comment on, returning focus instead to the Kickstart scheme launching today, which will fund..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published
Chancellor launches Kickstart job scheme [Video]

Chancellor launches Kickstart job scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches the Kickstart scheme, which will provide 6 month work placements to 18-24 year olds on state benefits, during an event in Canary Wharf, London today. Report by Connerv...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:08Published
Coursera Is Offering An Amazing Scheme To Help Workers Re-Train For The New Normal [Video]

Coursera Is Offering An Amazing Scheme To Help Workers Re-Train For The New Normal

Online learning platform Coursera is offering unemployed workers free access to thousands of job-relevant courses, specializations, and professional certificates. The program will be administered..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published