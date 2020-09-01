Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he won't pretend it will be possible for people to return to the job they had as statistics show that around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March. His comments come as the government's furlough scheme ends next month he added that endlessly extending furlough, isn't the right thing to do Report by Browna.
Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC. Report by Shoulderg.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches the Kickstart scheme, which will provide 6 month work placements to 18-24 year olds on state benefits, during an event in Canary Wharf, London today. Report by Connerv...