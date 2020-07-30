Global  
 

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons.

Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday.

Report by Blairm.

