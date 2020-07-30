Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'.
On the first anniversary of Harry Dunn's death, his mother Charlotte Charlesspeaks of her determination to bring the suspect to trial in the UK. AnneSacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crashoutside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year, which resultedin the 19-year-old's death. She claimed diplomatic immunity and returned tothe United States.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months.
The Government's chief medical and scientific advisers have held a coronavirusbriefing at Downing Street to explain how the virus is spreading in the UK andwhat could happen as winter approaches. Here are the main points.
The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing.
Ministers have arrived to Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting as the latest round of Brexit negotiations get underway and the government prepare a new bill which could see amendments made to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act.
Stella Moris has arrived at Downing Street to deliver a petition against the extradition of her fiancé Julian Assange. Ms Moris was accompanied by Rebecca Vincent from Reporters Without Borders. Both women were refused entry to Downing Street.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan.
Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.
Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we're not out of the woods" as he warnedthe public of a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. During his visit toNorth Yorkshire, Mr Johnson said: "It's absolutely..
