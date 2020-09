Creek Fire becomes largest fire in California history

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:11s - Published 8 minutes ago

The Creek Fire in California is now the largest single wildfire the state has ever seen.

WILDFIRE THE STATE HAS EVERSEEN.THE FIRE HAS BEEN BURNING FORMORE THAN TWO WEEKS.MORE THAN 289-THOUSAND ACRESHAVE BURNED NEAR FRESNO -- THECREEK FIRE IS 32-PERCENTCONTAINED.IT'S ONE OF 26-MAJOR WILDFIRES- ACTIVE RIGHT NOW - INCALIFORNIA..JUSTIN-- CLARK COUNTY ISUNDER A SMOKE ADVISORY -BECUASE OF ALL THE WILDFIRESMOKE IN THE VALLEY--- HOWLONG IS THE ADVISORY GOING TOLAST?

ADLIB WITH JUSTINWE START IN THE 70S THISMORNING, HIT THE LOW 90S BYNOON, AND REACH 100 BY 3:00P.M.AS SOUTHWEST GUSTS HIT 20 MPH.SUNSHINE MAY MIX WITH WILDFIRESMOKE AT TIMES AS WEAK UPPERLEVEL WINDS OCCASIONALLY BLOWIN FROM CALIFORNIA.EVENING TEMPERATURES IN THE 80SWILL DIP TO THE LOW 70S LATETONIGHT.UPPER 90S LINGER FRIDAY THROUGHTHE WEEKEND.