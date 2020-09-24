Global  
 

Attorney general cracks down on Monat hair care claims in wake of 13 Investigation

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 07:09s - Published
A trendy shampoo making all sorts of promises has proven to be a real head-scratcher for both consumers and state investigators.

Monat is mostly sold person-to-person through multi-level marketing.

Now, Monat is once again under the microscope… signing a compliance agreement and issuing refunds.


