Attorney general cracks down on Monat hair care claims in wake of 13 Investigation
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 07:09s - Published
Attorney general cracks down on Monat hair care claims in wake of 13 Investigation
A trendy shampoo making all sorts of promises has proven to be a real head-scratcher for both consumers and state investigators.
Monat is mostly sold person-to-person through multi-level marketing.
Now, Monat is once again under the microscope… signing a compliance agreement and issuing refunds.