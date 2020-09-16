Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of "Vote Him Out" as heappeared at the Supreme Court to honour the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Mr Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania , was seen wearing a mask as hestood behind one of the court columns on Thursday morning.

Onlookers at the Supreme Court loudly booed and chanted, "vote him out" as Trump stood by Ginsburg's casket.

A new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.

US President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, praising him as a "great leader and loyal friend". He also posted a..

Some are arguing that Democrats should take a more subdued approach in the fight over filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. Anne..

Crowd boos as Trump pays respects to Ginsburg As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Thursday in front of the court, the crowd begins to boo and chant "vote him out."

An Arizona Senate race is taking on new importance following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The contest between former astronaut Mark..

President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of "Vote Him Out" as appeared at the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Sept...

President Trump is getting blatantly, and loudly, disrespected for his attempt to pay his respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and the..

Odino RT @ThisWeekABC : President Donald Trump was loudly booed by members of the public while visiting the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,… 7 minutes ago

Rebecca Cash RT @WEWS : "Vote him out! Vote him out!" Pres. Donald J. Trump is loudly booed by members of the public on Thursday while visiting the cask… 4 minutes ago

Laz,husband of Rachel. Destroyer of Worlds 3.5% RT @Califgal49 : Trump booed while paying respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/wLDh2SGLLH via @MailOnline U can tell by his face & r… 2 minutes ago

Debbie Boone RT @ABCPolitics : President Donald Trump was loudly booed by members of the public while visiting the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,… 2 minutes ago