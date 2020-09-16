Global  
 

Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of "Vote Him Out" as heappeared at the Supreme Court to honour the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Mr Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, was seen wearing a mask as hestood behind one of the court columns on Thursday morning.


As President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Thursday in front of the court, the crowd begins to boo and chant "vote him out."

