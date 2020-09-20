Dozens Gather in Huntsville to Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Evening dozens gathered outside the federal courthouse in huntsville to honor and remember the honorable ruth bader ginsburg.

Waay 31's max cohan is live after learning what drove some to come out and pay their respects, max?

Alix morehouse -- event organizer "she changed the world for every woman in this country and that legacy deserves to be remembered."

On saturday night -- the courthouse steps on holmes avenue became a place for remembrance.

As many who viewed ruth bader ginsburg as a true hero honored her memory -- with words, signs songs and silence.

People inspired by her and all she had fought for felt they needed to do something.

"she truly fought for justice for all, equality for everybody."

Organizer alix morehouse says her initial recreation to hearing about ginsburgs death was fear -- she said as a married lesbian she's worried that rights for abortion as well as those for the lgbtq plus community are in danger.

Morehouse and others said the seat should not be filled before the november election.

"i absolutely think that it should not be filled by this administration."

Josie poland -- attendee "they should wait until after the presidential election, after the next president is inaugurated -- whether it be donald trump or joe biden."

But aside from filling the void -- some say the best way to honor ginsburg is by keeping up the fight -- as that's what she would want.

Marshall crouch -- honoring rbg "if you love her, if you respect her, if you want to do something for her, stand up as an american and make your views known, not just at the polling booth, but adamantly, consistently, non-stop to anybody in office anywhere."