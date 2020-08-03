Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

School Bus-Sized Asteroid Circles Close To Earth Thursday

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published
School Bus-Sized Asteroid Circles Close To Earth Thursday

School Bus-Sized Asteroid Circles Close To Earth Thursday

A school bus-sized asteroid came within about 13,000 miles of the earth Thursday, according to scientists.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BeNonHuman

Be Non Human ® RT @CBSLA: ASTEROID ALERT: A school bus-sized asteroid was coming within 13K miles of the earth Thursday, according to scientists. It’s not… 2 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles ASTEROID ALERT: A school bus-sized asteroid was coming within 13K miles of the earth Thursday, according to scienti… https://t.co/9xhZ9T191g 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

School bus-size asteroid will fly past Earth [Video]

School bus-size asteroid will fly past Earth

School bus-size asteroid will fly past Earth

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published
JPL Says School Bus-Sized Asteroid To Zoom Safely Past Earth [Video]

JPL Says School Bus-Sized Asteroid To Zoom Safely Past Earth

An asteroid the size of a school bus is expected to "safely zoom past" Earth on Thursday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published
NASA’s Shoebox-Sized Spacecraft to Study Asteroid with Solar Sail the Size of a School Bus [Video]

NASA’s Shoebox-Sized Spacecraft to Study Asteroid with Solar Sail the Size of a School Bus

This spacecraft may be the size of a shoebox, but it’ll unfurl a solar sail that’s as wide as a school bus during its roughly two year long mission to study an asteroid.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:07Published