Mariah Carey insists Derek Jeter romance was the beginning of the end of Mottola marriage

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
A fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey's split from her ex-husband Tommy Mottola.


Mariah Carey Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur

Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight [Video]

Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight

Mariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break.

'I work on my emotional recovery daily': Mariah Carey reveals true vulnerability in new memoir

 Where does one begin when talking about Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping icon Mariah Carey? Her new memoir is a key place to start.
Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike [Video]

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her ‘Fantasy’ and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel to see her lip-sync to the diva’s hits.Now Jessie Castro, 39, of Orlando, Florida, USA – who has appeared in adocumentary and on US talk shows after her lookalike videos went viral – ispreparing for a full-on festive season, when she will come into her own lip-syncing to the singer’s Yuletide classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You. Andwith multi-Grammy award winning Mariah turning 50 this year, launching a newbook this month and releasing an album in October, mum-of-one Jessie isanticipating a lucrative few months ahead – even though her performing work isjust a ‘side hustle’ to her current job as a college administrator at FullSail University in Winter Park, Florida. She said: ““I can’t say there’s anaverage amount I make each year because I can go for months without doinggigs, but it must be in excess of $20,000 (£15,640) annually, if I do a gigevery three months and two a week at Christmas.” It was after a video callwith the world number one Madonna impersonator, Chris America, following alookalike convention in 2015 that Jessie, who has a son, Arian, 12 – havingnoticed a surge in people saying she looked like Mariah after her album,Butterfly, went multi-platinum in 1997 – started to develop her career. Shesaid: “I had met Chris America over video call and she became kind of a mentorto me. She was amazing. She is a star among lookalikes.”

Derek Jeter Derek Jeter American baseball player


Tommy Mottola American music executive

