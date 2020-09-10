Thursday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: CBFV, MGY

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CB Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John J.

Lacarte purchased 23,758 shares of CBFV, at a cost of $19.00 each, for a total investment of $451,283.

Investors can bag CBFV at a price even lower than Lacarte did, with the stock trading as low as $17.85 at last check today which is 6.0% under Lacarte's purchase price.

CB Financial Services is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Lacarte bought CBFV on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $630,421 at an average of $19.04 per share.

And at Magnolia Oil & Gas, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Stephen I.

Chazen who bought 35,000 shares at a cost of $5.59 each, for a total investment of $195,748.

Before this latest buy, Chazen bought MGY at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.00M at an average of $7.25 per share.

Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading up about 5.9% on the day Thursday.

Investors can buy MGY at a price even lower than Chazen did, with shares trading as low as $5.13 in trading on Thursday -- that's 8.3% under Chazen's purchase price.