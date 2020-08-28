Community raises over $35,000 to save local diner

Like many local businesses across the country, Vicki’s Diner, in Westfield, New Jersey, has struggled to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic.

But the love for this family-owned business inspired Patricia Steckler, a customer of Vicki’s Diner, to rally her community together to save this community staple.

“I asked Helen how things were and she said not good.

They had depleted all their personal savings in order to keep every staff member employed.

That weekend I figured out how to start a GoFundMe and it just took off,” said Steckler.

The initial goal to raise $25,000 was surpassed within days, with almost 400 donors donating over $35,000.

“She literally saved us.

We were so close to bankruptcy.

W...