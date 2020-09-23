Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 seconds ago

News 10's Ross Rowling sat down with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse to reminisce about the last time he saw Aaron Tippin on stage.

Off the Beaten Path: Country Music Weekend, from Kandahar to Terre Haute

"country "country music weekend"..

Is right around the corner "at the vigo county fairgrounds".

Artists..

Like: "jo dee messina", "josh gracin", "sam kershaw", "collin raye", and "aaron tippin"..

Will all take "to the pepsi stage" on october 3rd and 4th.

News 10's..

"ross rowling"..

Sat down "with vigo county sheriff" "john plasse".

To reminisce about the last time..

He saw "aaron tippin" on stage.

He steps "off the beaten path".

/////// "right off of our base, the kandahar base is the old taliban training camp."

Kandahar, afghanistan...2006.

Rough.

Tough.

And dangerous.

"so every solider that was killed there, we'd form up, they'd have an honor guard bring them through we'd all salute and load them up in a plane and they'd come back to their families like that."

During a year long tour...vigo county sheriff john plasse and his comrades were entertained by just one touring artist.

"if anybody would embolden why we were there it's aaron tippin, i've got to stand for something, we're standing for our country we're fighting for our country .

Tippin came into kandahar during thanksgiving week in 2006, to perform his show, to meet with the troops and to show his appreciation.

"he picked to go there, he had to know the risk and say it means enough to me to risk my life to come and perform for them that meant a lot to us."

Now plasse plans to meet tippin again.

In the county he watches over as the sheriff here in the wabash valley.

A more relaxed setting, for sure.

"i'm going to stand in that line and wait and see him and i'm going to take that and when he says what do you want me to sign, i'm going to say you already signed this for me in 2006 in afghanistan to let him know we appreciate it, i appreciate it and i know the people i was with did as well."

A country music hit maker, and an obvious patriot.

"i just think he deserves some credit and for people to know what he stands for and how he supports this country and the people that protect this country."

Icons in song, and service.

In terre haute with chief photojournalist mike latta, ross rowling news 10.

/////// you can buy tickets "for the country music weekend"..

"a casey's general stores"..

And at "event brite