Coronavirus-related alcohol restrictions remain in place

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Today - bar owners hoped the alabama abc board would change its alcohol restrictions put in place to combat coronavirus.

Right now - establishments have to stop selling drinks at 11 p-m.

But today - the board decided to table any discussion of loosening the restrictions.

They decided to change the order they originally planned on talking about today.

Waay 31's max cohan is live after speaking with one bar owner who says this restriction is taking a toll on his business.

Here at the sports page lounge -- a co-owner said they are truly a neighborhood bar and one that usually caters to service industry members.

He said the current restrictions prevent many of their regulars from coming in and even being able to serve drinks a half hour would make a difference in his bottom line.

Mike roberts said that the bar would make between 15 and 20 percent more each night if they were even given an extra hour to serve.

He said the bars regulars are still coming in -- which has been a big help.

He added that he understands that the current restrictions are in place for a reason and impact everyone.

"it is what it is, max.

We have to do what we have to do, right?

All of us do.

I'm sure the abc doesn't want to shut us down that early -- our revenue pays their salaries, at the end of the day.

It all is a big circle, it's hurting them financially, just like it's hurting us financially to do so."

Roberts says they're excited to reopen once they can do so safety.

The abc board told us they could call an emergency meeting to take another look at the current regulations as soon as next week.

Live in huntsville, max cohan, waay




