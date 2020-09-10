Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

If you plan to vote, you need to register; there's still time to do that before the general election.

You plan to vote, you need to register.

There's still time to do that before the general election.

But be careful how you register.

Fraud can come in many forms from online, social media apps and even at your front door.

Wcbi's bobby martinez finds out how to register safely.

Pkg with the deadline to register to vote for the general election in less than two weeks, voters should be aware of some registration fraud that could happen.

And to help bring awareness to this issue.

I talked with calhoun county circuit clerk carlton baker on some ways to avoid this happening to you.

------------- a heads up to those who plan to register to vote..

"my advice would to be very cautious giving out any information."

Providing your personal information freely can place you in a world full of trouble.

Calhoun city clerk carlton baker wants you to be extra cautious when sharing your information.

"any voter and everything should use extra caution.

If they have unsolicited request to update their voter information.

And if they are not familiar with the website, they can either call my office, call any circuit clerks office in any county just to make sure that they are going to the correct website."

And the website voters can trust... "the safest place would be to go to the mississippi secretary state website.

They have a section to devoted strictly to elections.

It's called y'all vote.

And they can go to their website they can check if they're registered to vote in calhoun county or any county in the state."

Also be careful if someone comes to your home with an offer to help you register.... "anybody that comes to your door if they are unsolicited and everything they should have some type of identification.

Like i know right now the census bureau is going around they have the proper ids and identification that they're supposed to have to take the census."

But what is the best option?

"they can come to the circuit clerks office in the county that they reside in.

That's probably the safest but don't just trust any website especially if it's unsolicited."

And the deadline to register to vote is october 5th.

And i'll have more information for you on our website at wcbi.com tag this year mississippians will vote on a new flag design, a us senate seat and in the presidential election.