Piers Corbyn gives speech at anti-mask rally in Norwich

Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, gave a speech at an anti-mask rally in Norwich on part of his "COVID-19 truth tour." Corbyn is head saying: "Germany is ahead of us in numbers and the mayor of Berlin has allowed demonstrators permission.

Sadiq Khan should do the same, the mayor of this place should do the same.

The police ought to be welcoming our right to free speech." Two arrests were made at the rally on September 24.