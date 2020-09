College/University COVID counts



Colleges and universities across the country are responding to the pandemic in dramatically different ways. Some schools ban students from on-campus housing and classes if they refuse to take a COVID.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:32 Published 5 hours ago

Fla. students, teachers who test positive for COVID-19 while quarantined may not be included in school count



'At home' cases raise questions about COVID-19 tracking on campus Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:00 Published 2 days ago