The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: South Adams vs. Adams Central

1A #2 South Adams and #5 Adams Central will write another chapter to their storied rivalry on Friday night.

Staying on the gridiron..as far as small school rivalries go, you be hard pressed to find one in indiana better than adams central vs.

South adam no love lost between the two schools in any sport..

And from a football perspective, it seems like ther always something significant on the line when the starfires square off with the flying jets..

That will be the case again tomorrow as 1-a #2 south adams hosts #5 adams central in the lock game of the week petar hood with more..?

)prince, the buzz in berne is real.

The stars certainly circle this game on their calendars every year, but that especially the case given what happened the last time these two teams lined up against one another...)that was on november 15th, 2019..

After rolling through the regular season, including a 42- 14 win over their rival, south adams was stunned by a-c in a regional championship rematch..

That loss fueled the starfires throughout the offseason, and they have come like a ball of fire this fall team is moser 5-0, and in those five wins they e outscored their opponents by nearly 200 points..

But their toughest test yet will come against an adams central team that is 4-1 and hungry to prove that last year was some fluke..) thanks pete...and here is a look at some of the games you'll see tomorrow night...of course our game of the week between the jets and starfires...once again we'll have a camera at all five s-a-c games including concordia at dwenger and north side at homestead...elsewhere around the area...you'll see n-e-8 battles between leo and bellmont, new haven and c city, and norwell and east noble...we've also got a few big necc matchups including angola hosting fairfield...all that and more for you tomorrow night