Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash

Sen.

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing stiff competition in South Carolina.

He says he’s “being killed financially” by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Trump Should Release Tax Returns, Suggests Rival Should Do the Same

Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Trump Should Release Tax Returns, Suggests Rival Should Do the Same For four years, President Donald Trump refused to show his tax returns. And now that his reelection...
HNGN - Published

Lindsey Graham: We Have Votes to Confirm Trump Pick

Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before Election Day,...
Newsmax - Published

Lindsey Graham: 'I'm Being Killed Financially'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is pleading for campaign contributions. During a Thursday appearance on...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Replacement protesters' hold rally outside Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C. [Video]

'Replacement protesters' hold rally outside Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C.

Early Monday morning (September 21), protestors gather outside Senator Lindsey Graham's home in Washington D.C. to denounce the decision to replace the late Justice Bader Ginsburg before November's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions [Video]

Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions

Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday. For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published