Moyes to manage West Ham 'from home'
West Ham assistant Alan Irvine says David Moyes will still manage Sunday's game against Wolves, but from his home due to him self-isolating.
Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid resultsWest Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine explains the events before their 5-1clash against Hull, where they found out manager David Moyes and two playerstested positive for coronavirus.
West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test..
'West Ham board need to back Moyes'The signings of Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek show why West Ham should trust David Moyes in the transfer market, according to Good Morning Transfers.