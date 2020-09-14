Global  
 

Moyes to manage West Ham 'from home'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published
West Ham assistant Alan Irvine says David Moyes will still manage Sunday's game against Wolves, but from his home due to him self-isolating.


West Ham assistant confirms Moyes will manage Wolves clash from home

The West Ham assistant manager says David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen are all fine after testing...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


News24.com | David Moyes to take charge of West Ham despite self-isolation

West Ham assistant boss Alan Irvine has confirmed David Moyes will still manage the team for their...
News24 - Published

Aubameyang in goal scoring form, West Ham have lost to Arsenal than ANY OTHER opponent and David Moyes has won no London derbies – it’s not looking good for the Hammers

West Ham’s Premier League campaign has got off to a torrid start. Not only did they succumb to a...
talkSPORT - Published


Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results [Video]

Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine explains the events before their 5-1clash against Hull, where they found out manager David Moyes and two playerstested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
'West Ham board need to back Moyes' [Video]

'West Ham board need to back Moyes'

The signings of Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek show why West Ham should trust David Moyes in the transfer market, according to Good Morning Transfers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:32Published